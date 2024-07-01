Shefali, Jaideep to bring ‘emotions to life, passion to screen’ with ‘Hisaab’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actors Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee have started filming for 'Hisaab', directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The announcement was made on Instagram by the official handle of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. The production company shared a picture of the film’s clapboard kept next to a small temple on the sets.

“Today, we embark on the journey of bringing emotions to life and passion to the screen; the beginning of Hisaab, presented by Jio Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures!” the caption read.

Going by the tags used, the film also stars Srishti Shrivastava, Rohitashv Gour and Gopal Datt. Other details about the film and the plot are still under wraps.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is the husband of actress Shefali Shah, started with his journey in the glitzy world of showbiz with the 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', TV serial, which had over 1,000 episodes.

He made his film debut by directing the Gujarati movie 'Dariya Chhoru' and transitioned to Hindi movies with 'Aankhen' in 2002. The director then made movies such as 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Namastey London', 'Singh Is Kinng' and 'London Dreams'.

Shefali started her journey in Hindi cinema in 1995 with a small role in 'Rangeela'. She was then seen in films such as 'Satya', 'Mohabbatein', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail', 'Jalsa', 'Darlings' and 'Three of Us'.

Talking about Jaideep, his latest work is 'Maharaj', which marked the debut of superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid and tells the story related to the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862.

