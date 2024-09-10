Shashank Arora shares what drew him to ‘Tanaav’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Shashank Arora, who plays the conflicted character of Junaid in the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘Tanaav’, has shared what made working on the series special for him.

The actor spoke about the audio-visual medium being a collaborative space where artistes from different fields and artforms add their perspectives to engineer a riveting story.

For Shashank, the magic of the show lies in the coming together of diverse perspectives, with each actor, director, and crew member contributing their unique vision to bring the story to life.

The actor said, “In cinema, actors and directors often bring different ideas to the table, and that’s the beauty of it. Filmmaking is inherently collaborative. Everyone involved has their own viewpoint, and it’s through the blending of these perspectives that the best version of the story emerges”.

‘Tanaav’ is the official remake of the Israeli show ‘Fauda’, and also stars Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.

Shashank added, “On ‘Tanaav’, this collaboration wasn’t just welcomed, it was essential. As an artist, you’re hired not just to perform but to contribute your thoughts, your understanding of the character. It’s the mix of ideas, even when they differ, that drives the storytelling forward and makes it authentic. That’s exactly what made working on this series so special for me”.

The second season of the show continues to deliver high-octane drama and suspense as Kabir Farooqui and the Special Task Group (STG) face off against the formidable Fareed Mir, also known as Al-Damishq.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, ‘Tanaav’ is directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas. ‘Tanaav’ season 2 streams on Sony LIV.

