Sharvari wears 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree passed down from her ‘aaji’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has soaked herself into festive fervour and shared a picture of herself wearing a 35-year-old saree passed down by her grandmother to her mother.

To celebrate Ganesh Utsav, Sharvari channeled her Marathi mulgi as she wore a bright purple kanjeevaram saree. She shared the pictures on her Instagram, where she is seen posing with her mother in the saree, playing with her dog and also holding a small idol of Lord Ganesha.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya… The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year…Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” she wrote as the caption.

On Friday, shared a glimpse of ‘Gauri’ pooja ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared a monochrome picture in which she gave a glimpse of the Gauri pooja.

On the film front, Sharvari returned from the shoot of the first female-led film in the spy universe “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, and created by producer Aditya Chopra.

Talking about the actress, she started her career as an assistant director in movies “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

She made her Bollywood debut with the crime comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2” directed by Varun V Sharma.

A sequel to the 2005 film “Bunty Aur Babli”, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She then essayed the role of Bela in the horror comedy 'Munjya', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The blockbuster featured Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh.

