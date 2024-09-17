Sharvari Wagh counts down to next Ganpati celebration: 'Pudchya Varshi Laukar Yaa'

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh took to her social media platform and shared some fascinating pictures featuring her native place on the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Sharvari, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures and wrote about the importance of Ganesh Utsav in her life.

Sharvari captioned the post, “This series is called “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa” - Longing to meet you again. Like every year I have counted days till Ganesh Utsav.. Every year I bow my head in gratitude for the past & look forward to the rest of the year..”

Sharvari continued, “The festivities, my native place- Morgaon, the people, the food and the energies is what I look forward to even after visarjan day and that’s why this series is named after the longing for Ganesh Utsav again! Shot on Kodak Gold film with Nikon FM 10". She concluded. She also added the song from the film ‘Don’ titled ‘Mourya Re’ sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

The pictures posted by Sharvari showcased an old man playing tabla while sitting on the floor and a lady standing still in the alley. In the next picture, the upper part of a temple can be seen which is covered by Marigold’s all-over.

The next picture showed a diya kept on the small table with prepared betel leaves and a thaali filled with rice, kumkum, leaves, chandan and a matchbox for the auspicious ceremony.

In other pictures, Sharvari shared pictures of several women while preparing garlands for Lord Ganesha’s departure. The shots beautifully comprise the importance of Ganesh Utsav and the harmony among everyone as they bid their final adieu to Lord Ganpati and wait for him to come again and bless them with all the harmony and peace in their lives.

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in the 2024 comedy horror 'Munjya' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film featured Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh in lead roles. The film was bankrolled by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films,

It is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe which focuses on the legend of 'Munjya', inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

Sharvari is currently prepping for her much-anticipated film titled ‘Alpha’ opposite actress Alia Bhatt which will be the first female lead film in the YRF Spy Universe series. The upcoming action thriller will be helmed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame director Shiv Ravail.

