Sharvari’s Christmas is all about safari, stars and tigers

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari has shared a few glimpses of her Christmas celebrations at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she dropped a gamut of pictures, which included her posing with her sister, photographs of tigers, a childhood photo of her dressed as a tiger, a sky full of stars, driving a jeep during the safari and some food.

For the caption, she wrote: “Christmas from the Waghs.”

Sharvari earlier shared that she will be spending her holiday time reading romantic books suggested by her fans.

Sharvari had shared a picture of the book she is reading currently. She revealed that she is reading The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, which follows a Ph.D. candidate and a professor at Stanford University who pretend to be in a relationship.

Sharvari also shared that the book has been suggested by her fans.

“Thankyou for your romantic novel recommendations I've made a list of all the book titles y'all Dm'd me. Most of y'all suggested - The Love Hypothesis.. So here goes! Excited to read it,” she wrote as the caption.

Sharvari is gearing up for her next “Alpha” directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She ventured into films with the comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” was directed by debutante Varun V. Sharma. The film was based on a story by producer Aditya Chopra. A sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh. Saif had replaced actor Abhishek Bachchan from the original, while Rani had reprised her role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.