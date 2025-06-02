Sharvari honoured to be appointed as Young Fit India Icon

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who has been appointed as the Young Fit India Icon by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, joined hands with the Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative and said that it is a powerful extension to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement initiative.

At the event’s 25th edition, Sharvari was officially appointed as the Young Fit India Icon by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the leadership of Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Expressing her excitement at being appointed as the Young Fit India Icon, Sharvari said: "It is an honour to be appointed as the Young Fit India Icon by The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and our Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports - Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji.”

The actress finds it exciting to be a part of the Sundays on Cycle initiative.

“To be a part of this amazing initiative Sundays on Cycle that has been spreading awareness about the need for fitness and environment protection by choosing cycling, is truly exciting.”

This is a powerful extension to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s Fit India Movement initiative and I’m proud to have participated and done my bit," she added.

On the acting front, Sharvari is all set to star in “Alpha” with actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe.

This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

The actress was last seen on screen in Vedaa, an action drama directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora. Inspired by true events, the film is an adaptation of Jeet starrer Bengali film Sultan: The Saviour. The film also stars John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur and Urvashi Dubey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.