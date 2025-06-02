CDAC Recruitment 2025: 848 Vacancies Announced, Apply by June 20

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has announced a major recruitment drive, offering 848 job vacancies across various roles. This is a great opportunity for unemployed graduates and professionals across India.

Vacancies and Eligibility

The latest notification includes posts such as Project Engineer, Program Manager, and other technical positions. Candidates who have completed qualifications like B.Tech, BE, MSc, ME, M.Tech, MCA, MPhil, or PhD are eligible to apply. However, the specific qualification requirements vary depending on the post.

Applicants must be between the ages of 35 and 56 years, depending on the role. For detailed information on age limits, qualifications, and experience, candidates should refer to the official CDAC notification.

Application Deadline

The application process is already open and will continue until June 20, 2025. Interested candidates are advised to apply online only through the official website at www.cdac.in.

How to Apply Online

Visit the official website: www.cdac.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section and select ‘Job Opportunities’

Under CDAC Contract Jobs, click on CDAC Bangalore

Find your desired position and click ‘Apply’ next to it

Fill out the application form with complete and accurate details

Submit the form and take a printout for reference

Candidates are advised to read the full official notification carefully before applying. It contains details about application fees, age relaxations, and other terms and conditions.

For those seeking technical and research jobs in a prestigious government institute, this is a valuable opportunity.