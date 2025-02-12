Sharib Hashmi's crime thriller gets a new title ‘Murderbaad’

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Arnab Chatterjee's highly anticipated project "Murdabaad" has undergone a title change, now officially titled "Murderbaad."

The crime thriller stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur in the lead roles. "Murderbaad" is a ruthless, no-holds-barred romantic thriller where love becomes a double-edged sword, and trust turns into a dangerous trap. Acclaimed actors Sharib Hashmi, Saloni Batra, and Manish Chaudhari have also joined the cast.

Arnab Chatterjee, who serves as the producer, director, and writer, spoke about his thought process behind changing the title of the film. He shared, “This isn’t just a name change— it’s a reflection of the film’s unfiltered intensity in a single phrase. Murderbaad is a new world which I’m introducing the audience to. I have quite a few plans with this, so I wanted a name that sticks.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of "Murderbaad."

Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi was recently seen in the film “Sangee,” which celebrates the ups and downs of friendship.

Speaking about the film based on friendship, Hashmi had earlier shared, “Sangee' is a beautiful story that celebrates the ups and downs of friendship in the most heartwarming way. Playing a part in this film was an absolute joy, and I’m sure the audience will connect deeply with the emotions and humor it brings. It’s a film that will make you laugh, reflect, and cherish your own friendships.”

Directed by Sumit Kulkarni, ‘Sangee’ also starred Vidya Malvade. The film was released on January 17.

Sharib Hashmi is best recognized for his portrayal of J.K. Talpade in the highly successful Amazon Prime Video series "The Family Man" (2019-2021), a role that earned him multiple accolades. The actor has appeared in several notable films, including "Badmashiyaan," "Phullu," "Vodka Diaries," "Batti Gul Meter Chalu Nakkash," "Ujda Chaman", "Darbaan," and "Vikram Vedha."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.