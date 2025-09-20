Shane Nigam's 'Balti' to feature seven Pro Kabaddi league players!

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Director Unni Sivalingam, whose upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual sports action drama 'Balti' revolves around the sport of Kabaddi, has now disclosed that they have used at least seven real pro Kabaddi league players in the sequences showcasing the sport in the film.

The director made this disclosure during an interaction with the media at a pre release event of the film, which fetures actors Shane Nigam and Shanthanu Baghyaraj in the lead.

"The film's story is set in the border region of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It revolves around four boys who are Kabaddi players and how they use the tricks of their sport to score over their rivals. Shane Nigam, Shanthanu and the other actors underwent a month-long training camp in Kabaddi to make them look authentic. This apart, instead of training actors, we thought it would be better if we could get actual players to act in the film. So, we have at least seven of those in the action sequences in the film are real Pro-Kabaddi league players," said Unni Sivalingam.

Interestingly, the film has tied up with Pro Kabaddi league team Tamil Thalaivas, representing Tamil Nadu.

disclosed that they have used seven 's , have now released the look of actor Akshay Radhakrishnan in the film and disclosed that he plays a character called Pratheep in the sports drama.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film's release has been pushed to September 26.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.

Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani and Shanthanu Baghyaraj in pivotal roles. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj plays a character called Kumar in the film while Selvaraghavan plays a character called Porthamarai Bhairavan in the film.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.

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