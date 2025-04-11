Shanaya Kapoor’s Friday morning is all about ‘sunshine and coffee’

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Debutante Shanaya Kapoor shared a glimpse of what her Friday morning looks like and it is all about sunshine, coffee and puppy love.

Shanaya took to her Instagram, where she dropped a slew of images. It included a close up image of Shanaya sitting on the sofa enjoying some morning light, enjoying a cup of coffee and several glimpses of her adorable Yorkshire Terrier Pablo.

“Sunshine and coffee…” She wrote as the caption along with the song “Main Kya Karoon” from the 2012 film “Barfi!” starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Shanaya’s best friend Ananya Panday took to the comment section and wrote: “Why are u so happy??? You haven’t met me in like a month?? (sic)”

Ananya also added: “Lord forquaad.”

On the work front, Shanaya has a gamut of films lined up. She has 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' with Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, the project will mark the Bollywood debut Shanaya.

The movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It". While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theatre artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

The script for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan", Shanaya is also expected to appear in the upcoming web series, "Student of the Year", backed by Dharma Productions.

She also has 'Tu Yaa Main' with Adarsh Gourav by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie is touted to be an adrenaline-charged experience that seamlessly blends love, primal terror, and survival. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba".

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be a gripping, genre-blending ride.

It was announced on March 12, that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar’s new film in Goa.

