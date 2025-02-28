Shamed referee David Coote banned from UEFA activities till 2026 over ‘white powder’ scandal

Nyon, Feb 28 (IANS) UEFA has suspended referee David Coote following investigations after a video of the Englishman snorting ‘white powder’ while officiating at Euro 2024 last summer came to light.

Following an investigation, Europe’s football governing body has suspended the disgraced referee from officiating any UEFA games until June 30, 2026.

"David Coote Incidents and sanction: General principles of conduct, Art. 11(1) DR, Violating the basic rules of decent conduct, Art. 11(2)(b) DR, Bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute, Art. 11(2)(d) DR, Ban from exercising any UEFA refereeing activity until 30 June 2026," read the statement by UEFA.

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) also suspended Coote’s contract citing a breach of contract over derogatory comments he allegedly made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in a previous video footage.

Coote is still under investigation by the Football Association (FA) following an allegation that Coote had discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019. The 42-year-old is being questioned surrounding a yellow card he showed to Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski, during the Leeds United versus West Bromwich Albion game in October 2019.

Coote has denied any allegations and released a statement claiming he has always upheld the integrity of the game.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability,” read the statement.

