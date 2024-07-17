Shambhavi Singh reflects on joyful childhood monsoon memories

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Shambhavi Singh has recalled her memories of the monsoon with her family, speaking about how it is one of her favourite seasons, but she is unable to enjoy it fully.

Shambhavi, who plays the role of Preeti in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’, said: “So, the monsoon season is like one of my favourite seasons of all. I have always enjoyed it, and I remember since school times I used to always wait for the rains to start, firstly because of the holidays we used to get due to heavy rains.”

“I also used to purposely forget the umbrella at home so I could just be drenched and have fun with my friends while coming home. My mom used to be so angry because I would often fall sick after it. So, yeah, I think each and everyone, as kids, has a very special memory of this time of the year,” she shared.

She said that sometimes while growing up people start to change but one thing about her has not changed that is her love for the rainy season.

“But things have been a little different as I do not get to spend time near my window eating pudina chutney and pakora, which is made by my mother and one of my favourite things because of my schedule.”

She said that since shooting for ’10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’, she did night shifts.

“During the day, I get so tired that all I want to do is sleep. So when I am travelling, I often enjoy the rains, keep my window open, and make sure I have droplets all over my face and enjoy every bit of the monsoon,” she added.

The show stars Rajveer Singh as Abhimanyu Sinha. It also features Aayushi Bhave and Krip Suri.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

