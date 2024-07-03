Shakib Al Hasan undecided on Bangladesh’s tour of India participation

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Bangladesh’s veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said he is unsure of being a part of the side’s tour of India happening later this year.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against India from September 19 to October 12, with Chennai, Kanpur, Dharamshala, New Delhi and Hyderabad being host cities.

Their trip to India will happen following their two-match Test tour of Pakistan in August. After playing in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Shakib is set to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season two in the USA, beginning on July 5.

"I don't have many plans. There are two T20 tournaments in front of me one is MLC and the other one is the Global T20 League in Canada and let me see where I stand after playing these two tournaments because I need to understand (how I feel)."

"There is international cricket and there is a series against Pakistan and I am planning till that point of time and not planning beyond that. Now I don't have time to plan for three four years and so planning for three to six months is better and later will think about my next plan and so till now I am planning till the Pakistan series," said Shakib to reporters at the Airport before departing for the USA.

Shakib also revealed fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed apologised to his teammates for missing the game against India after he missed the team bus and reached late for the Super Eights clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, Taskin said to Dhaka-based newspaper Ajker Patrika that missing the team bus was not a reason for him missing the match against India. "The team bus starts at a certain point and there is a rule for cricketers that team bus does not stop for anyone and if anyone misses it in that case he comes in the next car.”

“The manager's car or a taxi is there and the support of transport was difficult in the West Indies. When Taskin arrived it was five to 10 minutes before the toss and certainly it was difficult to pick him at that point in the team and it was difficult for him as well."

"Taskin apologized to the team for that afterwards and everyone in the team took it normally because a man can mistake and anyone can commit unintentional mistake and he accepted it and the thing ended at that point of time," concluded Shakib.

