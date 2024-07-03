Here’s why Shweta 'Golu' Tripathi says a show like ‘Mirzapur’ has helped her become better person

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is gearing up for the third season of the popular crime thriller series ‘Mirzapur’, feels the show helped her become a better human being.

One could debate how such a violent and dark show can make someone a better person, but hear Shweta out.

The actress told IANS that the show taught her not to judge characters and broadly, people.

She said that people are fighting many untold battles so before judging someone, we should factor in the possibilities of the ongoing battles in their lives.

‘Mirzapur’, which debuted on Prime Video in 2018, is set to return with its third season on July 5.

“There has been a lot of growth for me as an actor in these six years. There are many things about 'Golu' that I, as Shweta, might not be okay or comfortable with, but the director has imagined the character in a certain way. As actors, it’s our duty to serve the story and do justice to the character," she said.

“‘Mirzapur’ has taught me not to judge characters. So, in that sense, I have become a better person. We might dismiss someone for their actions, but we seldom try to understand the reasons behind their actions," she said.

