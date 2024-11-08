Shaina NC slams MVA for caste-based, appeasement politics

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi Assembly seat candidate Shaina NC on Friday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners -- the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT, and the NCP-SP -- for indulging in caste-based and appeasement politics.

Talking to IANS, Shina N.C. hailed the charismatic leadership of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which believes in carrying out development and 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (inclusive development for all).

"We aim for development-based politics and appeal to people to vote for development and not for caste."

The Shiv Sena leader asserted that the Mahayuti's leadership had promised development and was fulfilling it.

On the Mumbadevi Assembly seat being minority-dominated, the leader said she doesn't believe in minority and majority and work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vision of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas, sabka vishwas'.

Talking about the plight of people in Mumbadevi, she said people do not have houses and reside in pathetic conditions.

The Shiv Sena leader said for the Swacch Bharat campaign, cleanliness will be ensured in the area with the support of the people and the administration.

"Every person needs sanitation, even the fire brigade can't go inside. So, everyone needs to work on it," the leader said.

She claimed that there was no cluster development in Kamatipura, Kumbarwada, Umarkhadi, and BIT Chawl.

Emphasising that cluster development was the need of the hour, she said: "There has been no development in the area for the past 15 years and it will be a priority area for us."

Making a vote appeal to voters of Mumbadevi, she said you have given a chance to a "neta" (male leader) for 15 years, this time, give a chance to a "netri" (female leader) and notice the change.

Election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20.

