Shahid’s wife Mira showcases silverware and tidbits kept away for better time on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Mira Rajput recently shared her love for festive decor and the joy of curating beautiful tablescapes for family gatherings and celebrations.

In her latest Instagram post, Shahid Kapoor’s wife reflects on her evolving approach to hosting, which centers around the idea of embracing and using treasured items instead of keeping them stored away. Mira posted a series of photos alongside a note that read, “Festivities, family & friendship I enjoy putting together a tablescape for our celebrations and special occasions. This one brought together mixed metals, gendha, and buttery blooms. I have a simple (recently developed) motto: use it, don’t store it.

Diwali is a great time to bring out your silverware and interesting tidbits collected over time. So bring out the mats you’ve stored away, the odd set of bowls that were gifted but “kept away for a better time”, random gifts that get hidden away and make use of simpler vases when the flowers are intended to be central”.

In one of the stills, she is seen posing with hubby Shahid, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and other family members. Mira, who is an avid social media user, had previously shared a string of her pictures with Shahid wherein the couple was seen striking romantic poses. In the caption, she sent out Diwali greetings to fans. Mira captioned the mushy pics, “May you all find the Light within.. and beside you Happy Diwali”.

Shahid and Mira often share sweet glimpses of their relationship on social media. The two recently enjoyed a cozy movie date and Shahid took to social media to give fans a peek into their evening. The couple recently joined in celebrating Shahid’s brother, Ishaan's birthday with a family gathering. Ishaan shared a snapshot from the celebration, revealing a sweet surprise, his niece, Misha Kapoor, had baked a birthday cake especially for him. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in an intimate ceremony. The duo is proud parents to two kids- daughter named Misha and son Zain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.