Shahid Kapoor’s concern: ‘Yeh baal aate kyon nahi’

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is currently sporting his “Deva” look, has shared his concern over his hair.

Shahid on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he posted a video of himself playing with his short hair as he sat in the back seat of a car.

For the caption he wrote: “Yeh baal aate kyon nahi…. Deva re deva”.

Talking about his film “Deva”, Shahid will be next seen as a police officer'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Recently, Shahid brought out his inner Punjabi munda as he grooved to “Jee Karda”

Shahid shared a video, where he can be seen doing bhangra on the song from the 2008 action comedy film “Singh Is Kinng”.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The video is captioned as: "When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA #bhangra".

On the personal side, Shahid had tied the knot with Mira in July 2015. The couple have a daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

He was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

