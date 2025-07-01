Shahana Goswami on actors sharing their personal lives on social media

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Versatile actress Shahana Goswami shared her opinion on actors putting their personal lives on social media these days.

When asked "Do you think actors should share their personal lives on social media?" during an exclusive interaction with IANS, she said that this is everyone's personal choice.

Speaking to IANS, Goswami said, "Some people keep their lives private and only post work-related content—I completely respect that. For me, I’m not very active, but I post things I genuinely enjoy—photography, thoughts, and work. It’s my way of expressing myself, like a form of personal PR."

"I’ve built real connections through Instagram, even with people I’ve never met. There’s a balance—I share some personal aspects, but mostly things that reflect who I am authentically. Everyone should do what feels right to them." she added.

Meanwhile, Goswami played the role of a woman named Sridevi in the web series, "Four Years Later". She shared the screen with Akshay Ajit Singh in the project.

Revealing what made her say yes to the drama, Goswami added, "When our casting director Dilip Shankar sent the script and character sketches, I was instantly excited. It had been a long time since I read something like this. Yash, the character, was written so delicately by the show’s creator, Mithila Gupta. After the initial reading, we did in-person auditions, which went really well. When we got the confirmation, I remember dancing for half an hour! I ran downstairs and told my family—we all hugged. It felt like a victory not just for me, but for everyone who has supported me in this journey. It takes a village to realize a dream."

Speaking about her co-star, she shared, "The kind of person Akshay is—and I’d like to think, the kind of person I am—it was very easy to form a friendship and a comfort level. That really helped our onscreen chemistry, especially in emotionally intense scenes. That trust was crucial, and thankfully, it came naturally."

