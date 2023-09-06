Seven killed in road accident in Assam, 12 injured

Guwahati, Sep 6 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a major road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar area in the district on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said that a vehicle, carrying passengers from a weekly market in Doomdooma, collided head on with a truck on the highway. The truck driver was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident.

While seven passengers died on the spot, twelve others sustained major injuries.

“They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared seven persons dead. The injured are being treated at the hospital,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent for autopsy reports.

