Seven-hour blackout in Rajasthan's Barmer amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Barmer district administration in Rajasthan has imposed a mandatory blackout from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. as a precaution against any potential air raids.

District Collector Tina Dabi has issued strict orders for residents to switch off all household and outdoor lights, including streetlights, and to remove illuminated hoardings and banners.

People have also been urged to keep inverters turned off during the blackout hours to ensure complete darkness.

The public has been asked to fully cooperate with the BSF and police, especially in border villages, and not to panic, and strictly follow official instructions.

Meanwhile, holidays of all officers and employees in the district have been cancelled to ensure administrative readiness.

The administration continues to appeal to the public to remain calm and peaceful during this sensitive period.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal also emphasised the importance of blackout compliance, stating that failure to follow the rules could endanger thousands of lives.

He explained that the first siren would signal an incoming threat, while the second siren would indicate that the threat had passed.

Agarwal urged people not to leave their homes during this time, keep all lights off -- inside, outside, and on vehicles -- and to treat the blackout as a life-saving measure.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi reaffirmed that the district administration has arranged a two-phase siren system to coordinate the blackout. Residents have been asked to maintain total darkness until the second siren or official clearance is issued.

The administration has already released guidelines for emergency preparedness, which include keeping essential items, identity and ration cards, and important documents packed and ready.

People are advised to know the location of the nearest community shelter, such as schools or panchayat buildings, and to cover any light sources that cannot be switched off with cloth to prevent visibility from outside.

In the event of an air raid or siren, residents should move to the innermost and lowest part of their homes, away from windows. They are advised to take shelter under sturdy furniture or stay close to interior walls, shut all doors and windows, and turn off gas cylinders.

Makeshift protection can also be created using household items like clay pots or water tanks. Special instructions have been issued for border villages, where cooperation with BSF and police for evacuation is critical.

To enhance village-level preparedness, each village has been directed to form a disaster management committee involving the Gram Sevak, Sarpanch, and school head.

These committees are responsible for identifying safe shelters and mobilising essential resources. Schools may be closed if required.

The public has been urged to report any unidentified person, drone, or suspicious object immediately to the nearest police station or army post.

The administration reiterated the importance of staying alert, avoiding rumors, and relying solely on verified information channels.

An alert has been announced in its border areas following its recent targeting of three military bases in Rajasthan. In response, local district administrations in the affected regions have released detailed guidelines to ensure public safety.

The administration has urged residents of border villages to remain calm and vigilant. In the event of heightened tension requiring evacuation, people have been instructed to fully cooperate with the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police authorities to ensure a safe and orderly process, said officials.

