Setu Bharatam Scheme: A milestone in India’s road safety and efficiency

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has introduced several transformative initiatives that have led to major changes across various sectors, many of which had been neglected for decades.

One such notable initiative is the Setu Bharatam scheme, launched on March 4, 2016. This ambitious project aimed at eliminating railway crossings on national highways, a move that significantly reduced travel delays and enhanced road safety.

Under this project, the government constructed hundreds of railway overbridges and underbridges, which have effectively removed traffic bottlenecks caused by railway crossings.

The removal of these crossings has significantly increased travel speed on highways, reducing unnecessary delays for commuters.

Along with improved speed, the project has also had a positive impact on road safety, with accident rates on these routes dropping by an impressive 50 per cent.

This initiative is a part of the Prime Minister's vision to modernise India’s infrastructure and make the country’s roads safer for all commuters.

Setu Bharatam initiative has not only improved the flow of traffic but has also contributed to the overall development of India’s road infrastructure, ensuring smoother, safer, and faster travel for all.

The Setu Bharatam project stands as a testament to the government's commitment to improving the nation's transportation system, benefiting millions of people across the country every day.

Meanwhile, India’s National Highway network has seen a remarkable 60 per cent growth over the past decade, increasing from 91,287 km in 2014 to 146,195 km in 2024, making it the second-largest road network in the world.

This significant expansion highlights the country’s progress in improving its infrastructure, as revealed in the year-end review by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, released on January 9.

A major milestone in this transformation is the rise in National High-Speed Corridors, which have surged from just 93 km in 2014 to 2,474 km in 2024.

The rapid development of highways has been driven by the Centre’s policies, particularly flagship initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In addition, 2,540 km of highways have been added through Externally Aided Projects (EAP) with loan assistance from the World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Asian Development Bank (ADB) as of November 30, 2024.

