Mizoram capital to come on Indian railway map within 5 months

Aizawl/Guwahati, March 4 (IANS) Mizoram's Aizawl will be the fourth capital city in the northeast region to be joined by a railway link, and within five months, with the Bairabi-Sairang new line project at an advanced completion stage, officials said on Tuesday.

Railway officials said that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is laying the new 51.38 km broad gauge line between Bairabi near Assam’s Hailakandi district and Sairang, near Aizawl, at a cost of over Rs 8,210 crore.

Assam’s main city of Guwahati (adjoining capital Dispur), Tripura’s capital Agartala, and Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun (adjacent to capital city Itanagar) are already on the railway network for many years.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma on Tuesday said that NFR General Manager, Construction, Arun Kumar Chaudhary conducted an inspection of the ongoing Bairabi–Sairang project.

Accompanied by senior railway officials from the NFR headquarters at Maligaon near Guwahati, Chaudhury inspected the worksite of the ongoing new line project which includes inspection of the construction of Kawnpui and Mualkhang station, Sairang station yard, construction of bridges and tunnelling works in the project.

Sharma said that the Bairabi-Sairang new railway line project connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with the rest of the country is at an advanced completion stage.

This new line project is divided into four sections -- Bairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang. The Bairabi–Hortoki section was commissioned in July last year.

The NFR is making all efforts to fulfil its commitment to commission the project at the earliest, the CPRO said.

The CPRO said that Chaudhary also conducted a window trailing inspection on Monday from Sabroom (south Tripura) to Agartala station. The Sabroom railway station is the southernmost station just along the bordering Bangladesh. The General Manager visited the Sabroom land Port which plays a vital role in enhancing logistics, fostering bilateral trade and creating economic opportunities for both countries. He also met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala and discussed the progress of various projects for the development of the railway infrastructure in the state.

