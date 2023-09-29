Senior CGST official in UP duped of Rs 40K in online fraud

Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) A senior CGST official was duped of over Rs 47,000 in an online fraud which was done in the name of delivering an item she had purchased online in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The incident took place on September 17 but the issue came to light on Thursday.

In her complaint, the officer said she was tracking the delivery of the item which she had ordered online and found it had reached the company’s warehouse in the city. When she talked to the customer care number with the help of a search engine, she was told that she could get the item on the same day provided she paid Rs 5 on the link she would be sent.

She downloaded the link and entered her details, but found that the transaction failed despite several efforts.

A little later she found messages of deduction of Rs 5, Rs 19,555 and Rs 28,118 even though she did not share the OTP. “I got the OTP for the money to be transacted but it got cleared on its own as I did not share the OTP,” she said in the complaint.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey said that an FIR was registered and efforts are on to trace the scammers with the help of the cyber cell.

