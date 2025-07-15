Self-immolation case: CM Majhi declares Rs 20 lakh solatium for deceased's family

Bhubaneswar, July 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family members of the girl student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore who succumbed to her burns while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the passing away of the victim and directed the authorities to ensure all the guilty persons responsible for the death of victim receive the harshest punishment.

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those found guilty in this case will be punished with the harshest of penalties as per law. I have personally instructed the authorities to take stringent action," CM Majhi earlier wrote on his X handle.

The victim, a B.Ed student, set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the principal's chamber over alleged sexual harassment by Samir Kumar Sahu, the Head of Department of her discipline at the College.

The student with over 90 per cent burns was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Despite intensive treatment, including renal replacement therapy and all advanced life-saving efforts, her condition deteriorated, and she was declared clinically dead at 11.46 p.m. on Monday.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, the student was admitted to the ICU at AIIMS on July 12 at 5.15 p.m.

She was referred from the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday.

Following the tragic incident, the accused Sahu was immediately arrested by the Sahadevkhunta Police after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 108 (abetment to suicide) and 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment).

Notably, the local police arrested the College Principal, Dillip Kumar Ghose, who was placed under suspension for failing to deal with the matter properly.

The issue triggered massive political outrage in Odisha, as the opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) targeted the state government, holding its "indifference and negligence" responsible for the tragic death of the victim.

