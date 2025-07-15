BTS Jungkook Weversee Livestream with 40 Songs: Over 10.9 Million Watched Live

BTS member Jungkook wowed fans across the world with a personal livestream that attracted more than 10 million viewers.

On July 14, Jungkook went live on Weverse for the first time since finishing his military service. He spent quality time interacting with his global fanbase. The livestream kicked off with an acoustic version of his solo debut hit Seven, immediately grabbing everyone’s attention.

He then performed a variety of songs, covering artists like Park Hyo Shin, Sam Kim, Aleph, Roy Kim, 10cm, and Crush. In total, he sang around 40 songs during the session.

Jungkook’s soft and emotional voice, combined with his powerful high notes and heartfelt delivery, made the livestream a special musical experience for fans.

The stream peaked at 10.9 million viewers and received over 1.22 billion hearts, showing once again just how strong Jungkook’s global influence really is.