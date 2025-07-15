Why Tesla Said No to Andhra: Inside Chandrababu’s Failed Pitch

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has long positioned himself as the face of tech-driven governance, frequently referencing his role in shaping Hyderabad’s IT sector. In his bid to replicate that success in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu — along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh — mounted an aggressive campaign to woo electric vehicle giant Tesla.

In late 2024, Lokesh visited the U.S. and pitched Tesla on establishing a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, offering locations like Anantapur and Krishnapatnam known for available land and ready infrastructure. His meetings with Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja and subsequent media briefings portrayed a sense of optimism, with claims of "background work underway."

However, this outreach seemed to miss the core of Tesla’s stated India strategy. Elon Musk's EV firm has consistently maintained that its entry would begin with a retail-first approach — opening showrooms and assessing market demand before considering local manufacturing.

True to form, Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in India on Tuesday (July 15) — not in Andhra Pradesh, but in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex. The Maharashtra government has been actively supportive, and the financial capital offers both market density and brand visibility.

Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also clarified that Tesla currently has no plans to manufacture in India, opting instead to export fully built vehicles for retail sales. This comes despite the Centre offering reduced import duties for automakers willing to invest $500 million or more in domestic manufacturing.

Tesla’s cautious strategy reflects its intent to test demand in a price-sensitive, complex market — a detail that Andhra Pradesh’s political leadership may have overlooked or underestimated in their ambitious pitch.