Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez recently revealed her gorgeous figure as she enjoys a holiday with her friend Nicola Peltz.

The 30-year-old singer wore a chocolate seersucker swimsuit from Hunza G with high-cut legs and a low scoop back. The $205 swimsuit hugged her every curve as she relaxed by the pool with her friend, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Going makeup free, the natural beauty beamed from ear to ear as she spent time with Brooklyn Beckham's wife by the pool. Taking to the comments on Selena's Instagram post, Nicola wrote: "I love you so much!!"

Fans rushed to tell the star how "gorgeous" she looks in the new snaps, with one commenting: "You are the moment."

As per Mirror.co.uk, earlier this year, Selena opened up about her experience of body shaming, after cruel trolls targeted her for gaining weight. The singer admitted she had experienced weight gain as a side effect of taking medication to treat lupus.

Selena has been open about her battle with the autoimmune disease since revealing she had the condition in 2015. She has since undergone chemotherapy and a kidney transplant, donated by her friend Francia Raísa, in a bid to treat the disease.

Common symptoms include inflammation, joint pain, rashes, and feeling tired, with anti-inflammatory medicines and steroids used as treatments. Selena is taking medication to manage her symptoms, and took to TikTok to detail some of their side effects, including the "water weight" that she gains.

She also reassured anyone else experiencing the same issues. She said: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. When I'm off, I tend to lose weight."

