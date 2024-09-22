Security heightened for PM Modi’s New York rally

Uniondale, Sep 22 (IANS) A tight security cordon has been laid around the Nassau Coliseum - the multi-purpose indoor arena in Uniondale, New York - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the Indian diaspora on Sunday.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement have been put into service to provide full-proof security to the Prime Minister.

The Transportation Security Agency, which checks passengers at airports, is conducting a similar operation here, funnelling visitors through metal detectors, making them remove phones and metal objects, and checking their bags.

Secret Service officers conduct a secondary check with hand-held wands at some points.

The periphery of the Coliseum is fenced off and most entry points have been sealed off with Nassau County Police standing guard.

Inside, police and Secret Service officers stand guard at several points.

Several mounted police officers keep watch over the crowds and bomb-sniffing dogs are on patrol inside and outside.

Several hundred volunteers for the event guide visitors through the maze of the arena.

The media had to drop off their cameras and other equipment a day earlier to get them sanitised and those who hadn’t were not allowed to bring in their equipment on Sunday.

The security has been heightened because of possible threats from extremist groups.

Some Sikh, Islamic, and other political organisations have said that they planned protests, but none are allowed at or near the Coliseum.

If they turn up they will be moved far away from the venue.

The tight security comes amidst heightened scrutiny of the safety arrangements for safety of leaders following the an attack on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and another that was narrowly foiled.

