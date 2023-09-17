Security exercise increases as Ram temple consecration date draws near

Ayodhya, Sep17 (IANS) As the date of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, security agencies, including anti-terrorist squad and central intelligence agencies, have started drawing up a foolproof security plan for the grand event.The security agencies have asked the residents to keep approaches to their rooftops accessible at all times as these will be used during emergencies. Apart from this, random checking of roofs of two and three-storey buildings is also being done.

Some security persons are also being deployed at high-altitude positions that offer a vantage point in the area.

Over 10,000 people, including around 2,000 from the Muslim community, reside in eight colonies in the immediate neighbourhood of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Security agencies have a special focus on the areas housing mixed population and regular movements are being conducted here by the security personnel.

According to sources, the scope of the red zone security area has been expanded beyond the 70-acre campus of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises to eight surrounding localities. The security cordon is being intensified here.

Security personnel are being deployed here on permanent duty while barriers are being installed on all the entry routes, sources added.

The movement of agencies has increased among the population of the areas adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The intelligence sleuths have recorded names, addresses and identities of the members of every household in the nearby areas, said a senior official.

Along with the temple, construction of a rectangular wall in an area of eight acres is also going on. There is a plan to make an entrance in the middle of this wall in the east for the entry of common visitors. An entrance for the VVIP will be built in the north.

