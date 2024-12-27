‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ tells the story of royal defenders, stewards

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series ‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ narrates the story of the Shiledars, the defenders and trusted stewards whose dedication shaped the course of an era.

The series stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar who is known for ‘Munjya’.

Talking about the show, Aditya said, “Growing up, I have always been enticed by stories of adventure and history, they have always kept me curious. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. The concept of ‘Shiledars’, The Guardians, hasn’t been explored before, making it intriguing yet fulfilling”.

He further mentioned, “I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is the project that challenged me and made me move out of my comfort zone and I am so glad that I could embark on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal as he has truly given his heart and soul to it and I am sure it will reflect on screen”.

The series is produced by Nitin Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations LLP.

Sai Tamanhakar said, “I am elated to be a part of a story that narrates the tale of the Maratha’s and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. I have been listening to so many tales since my childhood and every time each story makes me just feel proud. Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is not only related to Maharashtra but the whole of India and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely grateful for Disney+ Hotstar to give me this opportunity and I look forward to the release of this show”.

‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ is set to drop on January 24, 2025 on Disney+ Hotstar.

