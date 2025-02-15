Second single from G V Prakash-starrer ‘Kingston’ released

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) The makers of India’s first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’, featuring actors G V Prakash and Divya Bharathi in the lead, on Saturday released the second single from the film titled ‘Manda Bathram’

The gaana song, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Gana Francis and is sung during a death procession. Incidentally, Gana Francis himself has sung the number as well.

Releasing the track on his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote, “Celebrating death like never before! #MandaBathram, second single from #Kingston out now! @ParallelUniPic @zeestudiossouth @saregamasouth”

The fast paced song has been picturised on G V Prakash, who is seen dancing to the number in the film. Kingston has triggered huge interest among film buffs as it is India’s first sea horror adventure film.

A teaser of the film that was recently released by the makers gives you an idea of what the film is all about. A search party that has gone to sea in search of some missing fishermen from Thoovathur are not to be found. Eventually, it becomes known that anyone who has ventured into this sea has never returned. G V Prakash Kumar, who plays Kingston, heads out to this sea and one of his fellow sailors attempts to warn him of danger lurking there…

Kamal Prakash has directed ‘Kingston’, which is being jointly produced on a huge budget by Zee Studios and G V Prakash’s production company, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The film has an ensemble star cast comprising G. V. Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' Fame Anthony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon among others.

Apart from playing the lead role, G V Prakash is also composing music for this film, which features cinematography by Gokul Benoy. Dhivek has penned the dialogues for this film which has editing by San Lokesh. S S Moorthy is in-charge of Art direction while Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts in this film.

