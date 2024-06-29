Second batch of Yatris leave Jammu as Amarnath Yatra begins today

Jammu, June 29 (IANS) The second batch of pilgrims left for the Valley early Saturday morning in escorted convoys to perform the Amarnath Yatra which begins on Saturday, officials said.

Officials added that the second batch of 1,881 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys of 200 vehicles on Saturday morning.

"Of these, 1,069 Yatris left for Baltal base camp at 4 a.m. in 104 vehicles and 812 left in 96 vehicles for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp at 4:30 a.m.

"Both convoys are escorted by the security forces," officials said.

The 52-day long Amarnath Yatra begins on June 29 and will end on August 19 coinciding with the festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.

Yatris take either the 48-km long traditional Pahalgam-Cave Shrine route or the shorter 14-km long Baltal-Cave shrine route to perform the Yatra.

Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine while those taking the Baltal route reach back the same day after having 'darshan' inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Extensive arrangements security have been made this year all along the twin Yatra routes, at the two base camps and the cave shrine to ensure smooth and incident-free Yatra.

More than 124 'Langars' (community kitchens) have been set up along both the routes and also at the transit camps and the cave shrine.

More than 7,000 'Sevadars' (volunteers) are serving the Yatris during this year's Yatra.

To manage the rush of the Yatris, the Railways have decided to add additional trains from July 3.

Helicopter services are also available for the Yatris on both the routes.

