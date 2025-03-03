Schools in Israel reopen after months of closure due to conflict

Jerusalem, March 3 (IANS) Schools across northern Israel reopened after being closed for nearly a year and a half, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict along the Lebanese border in early October 2023.

In a statement, the Israeli Education Ministry confirmed that the reopening would be gradual, citing damage to school infrastructure from the fighting, a shortage of teachers, and the displacement of many students who were evacuated with their families to central and southern Israel at the conflict's outset, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate notice to parents on Sunday, the Education Ministry said that about 12,600 students from 195 schools and kindergartens in 43 cities, towns, and villages in northern Israel were evacuated with their families in early October 2023.

The ministry added that each evacuated family can choose whether to return home and re-enroll their children in their original schools or stay in the evacuation locations, where the students can complete the school year.

The ministry also said it has allocated 50 million shekels ($13.89 million) to extend after-school activities in the north, alongside a comprehensive initiative to bolster students' mental resilience. This includes emotional support and guidance to help them recover from the impact of the conflict.

Earlier Israel has accepted a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Jewish Passover holiday, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office around midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Friday and will last until March 30, while the Jewish Passover week will be marked from April 12 to 20.

According to the proposal by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, on the first day of the extended ceasefire, about half of the 59 living and dead Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza would be returned.

