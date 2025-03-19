School built with Indian govt's financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, March 19 (IANS) In yet another initiative taken under the India-Nepal developmental partnership, a school built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 30 million was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Indian government's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilised for the construction of the building and other facilities at Shree Janakalyan Secondary School in Nepal's Makwanpur district.

The project was jointly inaugurated by Lalit Bahadur Ghalan, Chief, District Coordination Committee, in Makwanpur and Bassist Nandan, First Secretary, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, on Wednesday. Several political representatives, government officials, social workers and teachers of the school, students and their parents were also present on this occasion. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) with the support of India and was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur.

The officials from Nepal, school management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by India to the people of Nepal. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure created would help provide better education to the students. It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal remain engaged in wide ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, stated the Embassy of India in Nepal.

India is the largest developmental donor of Nepal with the major portion of developmental assistance focussed on large-scale infrastructure projects under grants, necessary for the rapid development of Nepal, in the field of priority sectors such as health, education and connectivity.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"A highly fruitful interaction with EAM S Jaishankar. We took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India's Neighbourhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal's continued prioritization of relations with India," Deuba posted on X after the meeting.

