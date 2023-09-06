SC stays K’taka HC decision quashing Rs 21,000 cr GST notice to online gaming platform

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the judgment rendered by the Karnataka High Court which had quashed the show cause notice issued by the GST department demanding approximately Rs 21,000 crore from the online platform ‘Gameskraft’ holding that rummy is a ‘game of skill’.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued the notice on the special leave petition filed by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence and listed the matter for hearing after three weeks.

“We do not want High Courts across India to rely on this judgment (of the Karnataka High Court),” remarked the top court, while staying the impugned judgment of the Karnataka High Court passed in May 11 this year.

