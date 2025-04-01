SC to remain closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court of India will also remain closed on April 14 this year on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

"It is hereby circulated for information of all concerned that Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct that the Supreme Court of India and its Registry shall remain closed on Monday, the 14th April, 2025 on account of the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” said a circular uploaded on Tuesday on the website of the apex court.

In November 2023, a statue of Dr Ambedkar was unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu in the Supreme Court premises as part of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow Cantonment of what is now Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar completed his primary schooling in Satara (now in Maharashtra) and completed his secondary education from Elphinstone High School in then Bombay. Dr Ambedkar graduated from the Bombay University in 1912 with a BA in Economics and Political Science. On account of his excellent performance at college, in 1913, he was awarded a scholarship by the then Maharaja of Baroda state to pursue his MA and PhD at Columbia University in New York.

He took oath as the first Law Minister of independent India. Subsequently, he was elected Chairperson of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, and steered the process of drafting India’s Constitution. After the first general elections in 1952, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Columbia University in the same year. In 1953, he was awarded another honorary doctorate from Hyderabad’s Osmania University. Dr. Ambedkar’s health worsened in 1955 due to prolonged illness, and he passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956, in Delhi.

