SC real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

New Delhi, September 14 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced that case details of the Supreme Court will be made available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on a daily real-time daily basis.

"At a click of a button, you can access statistical information relating to institution, disposal and pendency of cases,” he said.

CJI Chandrachud said that onboarding on NJDG portal is under the top court's open data policy to bring transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

In July during vacation, the disposal was 5,500 as opposed to 3,315, he said, adding that there are less than 100 cases pending before 2000.

Under the new initiative, Supreme Court case data for both civil and criminal cases may be analysed based on the age of the case to generate case management reports.

NJDG is an online platform under the eCourts Project already having a database of orders, judgments and case details of District & Subordinate Courts and High Courts.

