Saraswati Pushkaralu begins at Telangana’s Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) Saraswati Pushkaralu near Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district of Telangana began on Thursday.

Devotees were taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangamam, where Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati rivers converge.

This is the first Swaraswati Pushkaralu since the formation of Telangana state.

Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu was among the first to take the holy dip along with his family members.

“I feel truly blessed to have taken part in the sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram early this morning. As the holy rivers Godavari, Pranahita & the subterranean Saraswati converge at this divine site, it's a profoundly spiritual moment for all of us. Witnessing thousands of devotees gather with such unwavering faith was a humbling and sacred experience,” the minister posted on ‘X’.

“The first holy dip by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati ji added immense sanctity to the occasion. These 12 days of Pushkaralu, from the 15th to the 26th, are not just a ritual but a chance for every soul to reconnect with the divine, and I invite everyone to come, reflect and receive the blessings of Maa Saraswati,” he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will formally inaugurate the Pushakarlu with the inauguration of Swaraswati Ghat on Thursday evening. He along with his family members and several ministers will participate in the rituals. He will also unveil a statue of Saraswati Devi.

The Endowment Department has made elaborate arrangements for the Swaraswati Pushkaralu, which is held once in 12 years.

The Pushkaralu is observed when Jupiter enters the Gemini zodiac sign, which occurred at 10.35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 12-day event included daily yagas from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Triveni Sangamam and Saraswati Navaratna Mala Harati from 6.45 am to 7.35 a.m. each day at the Saraswati ghat. Cultural programmes are planned for the evenings.

Officials expect that 1 to 1.5 lakh devotees will take part in Pushkaralu every day. Authorities have set up temporary tents and made other arrangements for pilgrims.

The state government has allocated Rs 35 crore for Pushkaralu. Authorities undertook ghat construction and made arrangements for drinking water, sanitation and parking. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is operating special buses from various parts of the state to Kaleshwaram.

