Saradha chit fund owner Sudipta Sen, director Debjani Mukherjee acquitted in 3 cases

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) Saradha chit fund company owner Sudipta Sen and a director in the Saradha Group, Debjani Mukherjee, were on Tuesday acquitted in three cases in the chit fund scam.

In 2013, three FIRs were registered against them at the Hare Street police station in central Kolkata. There were allegations of fraud of about Rs 10-15 lakh against them in the three cases. Later, the West Bengal government filed a case against them. On Tuesday, the Bankshall court acquitted Sudipta and Debjani in the three cases.

However, despite their acquittal, they will not be released from jail as there are many pending cases against them related to fraud.

There are more than 200 cases of fraud against the Saradha chit fund company. Apart from this, there are also cases against them by two Central investigation agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Lawyers Shuvojit Bal and Abhijit Bal argued in the court on behalf of Debjani. Lawyer Shuvojit claimed that although 50 people were named as witnesses in these three cases, no testimony was received from about 15. The lawyer claimed that those who had alleged that they were cheated could not prove fraud and breach of trust.

"That is why the court acquitted Sudipta and Debjani in the three cases of Hare Street Police Station. These three cases are the first cases against Sudipta and Debjani," said the lawyer.

After the Bankshal court acquitted Debjani in three cases, Sharvari Mukherjee, mother of Debjani, said, "The truth has triumphed to some extent. It takes time. I have accepted it. Today is the first time that they have been acquitted in any case. In view of this, they may be acquitted in other cases as well."

In 2013, after the Saradha chit fund scam came to light, managing director and owner Sudipta Sen took Debjani to Sonmarg in Kashmir. That same year, they were arrested in Kashmir. Since then, both of them have been in jail. However, in 2023, Debjani was released on parole for a few hours.

A large number of people had filed complaints against Saradha Group in different police stations in various districts of the state. Later, the CBI took over the investigation and registered a case. Along with this, the ED and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have also registered cases against Sudipta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.