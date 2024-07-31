Sara Khan: Have played a double role before, but never sextuplet

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Sara Khan was taken by surprise after she learnt she had to play six different characters in one frame. She said that she had played a double role before but never a sextuplet.

Sara, who plays Goddess Kritikayein in “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, said: "When the director first told me about the scene where I would appear as six different characters in one frame, I thought it was just for a promo, to create some visual effect or for my entry scene.”

She said that gradually, in every scene she did, she had to act alone with her characters.

“I wondered what was happening. In every scene, I was talking to myself, asking questions and answering them, and reacting to things alone. I kept wondering if this was going to continue.”

“Later, I learned the backstory of Goddess Kritikayein, who was one of six women married to seven 'rishi munis,' who raised Kartik and later united against Chhathi Maiyya. It was then that I understood I would always have to play multiple roles,” she said.

The actress added that this was “different and new compared to anything” she has done in her career before.

“I have played a double role before, but never sextuplet roles. So, when I learned about this on the first day of the shoot, it was both shocking and surprising for me," added Sara.

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, which airs on Sun Neo, follows an orphan girl named Vaishnavi, who reveres Chhathi Maiyya as her mother.

