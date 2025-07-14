Sara Ali Khan thanks the audience for 'accepting and loving Chumki' from 'Metro...In Dino'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan thanked the audience for "accepting and loving Chumki", her character from the recently released romantic entertainer "Metro...In Dino".

Treating her InstaFam with some goofy behind-the-scenes photos from Anurag Basu's directorial, Sara penned a heartfelt gratitude note for the viewers.

She wrote on her IG: "Grateful, blessed and so so so happy... Thank you for all the love you’ve given our film and thank you accepting and loving Chumki too. P.S clearly there were was no middle ground with our moods."

Previously, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sara revealed that she was surprised after witnessing director Anurag Basu’s process of putting the film together.

She stated that the filmmaker believes in giving his actors a lot of space and this often results in magical moments being created on the camera.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Kedarnath' actress said: “I was surprised throughout. I think that the minute you let go some surprising things land up happening. Basu da calls it magic. I feel like just being able to let free, let go and truly be present in the moments that we were because the whole set would come alive. There was just a palpable energy in general so you just had to let go not think and be there. And that was what we had to flow”.

The third and final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy after "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo", features Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., "Metro In Dino" has been jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

"Metro…In Dino" was released in the cinema halls on 4th July this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.