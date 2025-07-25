Saputara Monsoon festival to begin from tomorrow

Gandhinagar, July 25 (IANS) Gujarat's only hill station, Saputara, is all set to host the Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025 from July 26 to August 17, transforming the Dang district into a celebration of tribal heritage.

Initiated under the vision of then-Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the festival has evolved into a prominent attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

The annual celebration not only highlights the natural beauty of Saputara but also serves as a platform to boost local livelihoods, promote tribal arts, and attract tourism-based revenue in one of Gujarat’s most picturesque regions.

According to official figures, the number of visitors to Dang district has risen dramatically in recent years, from 10.4 lakh in 2022 to 26.91 lakh in 2024, reflecting the festival's growing popularity and the success of the state's cultural tourism initiatives. This year's festival promises a major highlight with the introduction of the Grand Folk Carnival Parade, part of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Over 350 artistes from 13 states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh, will showcase traditional dances and costumes, offering visitors a rich blend of India's diverse folk traditions.

In addition, the Classical and Folk Showcase will feature more than 80 performers representing states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, celebrating India's vast heritage through music and movement. The festival is designed to foster economic upliftment in Dang.

Local artisans, tribal performers, and small-scale vendors benefit from tourist spending, while the events create seasonal employment in hospitality, transport, and retail.

The festival's venues, including the main circle, Governor Hill, and the Saputara Lake Boating Club, will host daily cultural programmes by local tribal artistes.

Signature attractions like the tribal food festival, tattoo and craft workshops, Warli Painting Demos, and magic shows will offer immersive experiences rooted in tradition. Beyond tribal and folk elements, the festival will feature performances by renowned Gujarati artistes, such as Geetaben Rabari, Parth Oza, and Raag Mehta.

Kerala's acclaimed Thekkinakadu Attam Musical Band will also be part of the lineup, adding a dynamic sonic layer to the celebration.

Interactive events, like rain dances, nature walks, Sunday cyclothons, and Janmashtami-themed Dahi Handi competitions, will enhance visitor engagement.

The festival will conclude with a mini-marathon on Independence Day, blending cultural pride with civic enthusiasm.

