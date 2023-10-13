Sapna Sikarwar aspires for Sridevi’s ‘Sadma’ role as it 'left lasting impact on cinematic landscape'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Sapna Sikarwar, who plays Kashmira in the sitcom 'May I Come In Madam?’, shared that she has always been inspired by late superstar Sridevi and her role in the movie ‘Sadma’.

The 1983 movie ‘Sadma’ is a tragedy-romantic drama film, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. It stars Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles, and the music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The film tells the story of Nehalata Malhotra (played by Sridevi), a young woman who regresses to childhood as result of retrograde amnesia after suffering a head injury in a car crash.

Sapna expressed her deep admiration for the legendary Sridevi and her iconic role in the movie ‘Sadma’.

She said: "I've always been inspired by Sridevi ji. Her role in 'Sadma' is something that I look up to and have loved her character in that movie.”

“The depth and complexity of Sridevi's performance in this film have left a lasting impact on the cinematic landscape, inspiring many aspiring actors, including me,” said the actress.

She added: “I would really want to try a role like that in the future. That would be my dream role as an actor."

Sapna’s admiration for Sridevi's portrayal in 'Sadma' underscores her dedication to explore diverse and challenging characters as an actor. It reflects her desire to step into roles that demand emotional depth, vulnerability, and authenticity, mirroring the profound impact of Sridevi's performances on her own artistic journey.

In 'May I Come In Madam?’ Sapna Sikarwar has showcased her versatility and comedic timing, earning accolades from audiences and critics alike.

The show is produced by Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli, and features Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna. Nehha plays the character of Madam Sanjana.

‘May I Come in Madam?’ airs on Star Bharat.

