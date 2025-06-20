Sanjay Kapoor sings ‘Aaja Meri Gaadi Main Baith Ja’ as he takes tuktuk ride with Chunky Panday

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor accompanied with their wives Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand, where the quartet enjoyed a tuktuk ride.

Chunky took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him along with Sanjay, Bhavna and Maheep sitting in a dimly lit tuktuk.

Chunky could be heard saying: “In Thailand. We are in a tuktuk. This is too much fun and where are we?”

Sanjay then starts singing the song “Aaja Meri Gaadi Main Baith Jaa” originally sung by Baba Sehgal from the 1998 film “Miss 420” Directed by Akashdeep Sabir.

The video was captioned: “A singing Tuktuk from @chivasomhuahin.”

Talking about Miss 420, the action thriller stars Sheeba Akashdeep, Baba Sehga, Shakti Kapoor, Aashif Sheikh, Mohan Joshi and Tinnu Anand. The release of the film was delayed for several years and it was eventually released in cinema halls four years later on January 23, 1998.

Sanjay too shared a video of the two men running to their respective wives and captioned: “Runaway Grooms”.

Talking about Chunky, he was recently seen in the fifth installment of “Housefull 5”, which boasts a massive star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The first installment of “Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

Meanwhile, Sanjay was last seen in the 2024 digital film “Murder Mubarak” directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

