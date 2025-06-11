Sanjay Kapoor calls ‘Sirf Tum’ one of his best films in his 30-year-journey

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) As “Sirf Tum” released 26 years ago on this day, actor Sanjay Kapoor called it one of the best films of his over three-decade long journey in Hindi cinema.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film directed by Anees Bazmee. The poster featured the actor and Priya Gill.

“Sirf Tum” also stars Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff and Mohnish Bahl. The music was given by Nadeem-Shravan. The movie is a remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai starring Ajith Kumar and Devayani.

He wrote as the caption: “26 years of Sirf Tum , One of the best film of my 30 year journey , The journey continues , No one gave this film a chance but the audience love made it a super hit #godiskind #gratitude #kerala #nainital #delhi #houston”

“Sirf Tum” told the story of Deepak and Aarti falling in love with each other but they have never met. They exchange letters but do not know about each other's whereabouts.

Sanjay made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1995 with the movie Prem, opposite Tabu. His next movie was Raja opposite Madhuri Dixit. He went on to star in several films as a lead actor such as Auzaar and Mohabbat.

In 2002, he appeared as a villain playing the psychotic husband of Esha Deol in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actor started playing supporting roles in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Julie, Luck By Chance and Shaandaar.

He turned to producing with his first production Tevar starring his nephew Arjun Kapoor releasing in 2015. He played a cameo appearing alongside his brother Anil for the first time in Mubarakan.

In early 2018, Sanjay was cast in the anthology film Lust Stories as a lead character opposite actress Manisha Koirala. He was cast in the movie The Zoya Factor as his real life niece Sonam Kapoor's on screen father.

He was last seen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

