Sandeep Bamzai discusses his novel 'Gilded Cage' on Booknerds Podcast

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Booknerds, a leading literary startup, recently had the pleasure of having Sandeep Bamzai, the author of the much anticipated novel 'Gilded Cage' on their podcast, which has grown in reputation over the past three years and is now a favourite destination for authors, readers and publishers.

The podcast provided a unique insight into the inspiration behind the novel and the author's journey in bringing it to life.

Bamzai shared that 'Gilded Cage', the last part of the Kashmir trilogy, was inspired by his interest in and observations of society and the divide prevalent in the understanding of Kashmir. He felt that the theme of truth was important to explore in his writing, and wanted to create a thought-provoking narrative that would challenge readers.

Bamzai went on to discuss his writing process, revealing that it took him several years to complete 'Gilded Cage', just like the earlier books in the trilogy.

He shared that he was inspired by the works of some of his favourite fiction writers and wanted to try a more fast-paced narrative that was both engaging and intellectually stimulating.

Throughout the podcast, Bamzai shared his thoughts on the themes of the novel, including the human struggle for freedom and the consequences of power and privilege. He also discussed his hopes for the book, expressing his desire to encourage readers to think critically about the world around them and to inspire the need to read and learn history.

'Gilded Cage' has received rave reviews since its release, with readers praising the novel for its engaging storyline and thought-provoking themes.

The book has been described as a must-read for anyone interested in exploring the complexities of the accession of Kashmir.

