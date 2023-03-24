The Title Logo Of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' Launched, Looks Rustic, Yet Pleasant

There is a full demand of late for movies that are close to reality and movies with raw and rustic content. Now, most of the filmmakers are also going to their roots and writing stories. They prefer to show rural environments on screen. Audiences are also loving such movies. They are becoming commercially successful as well. Under these circumstances, a movie called 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is coming.

Gangadhara T is getting introduced as a director with the movie produced by Pradeep Kumar M under the banner of Prabhat Creations. Bharat and Vishika Laxman are making their debut as a hero and heroine with this film. Today, the title logo poster of this movie was released. This title creates interest on the movie.

The close observation of the poster indicates that, the atmosphere of the village, the fights in it and the people of different mindsets are shown. Scissors, a hen, a borewell, palm trees, and people running are seen in the title poster. It seems that the natural environment of a village will be shown beautifully on the screen. The poster looks rustic, yet pleasant.

Satish Masam is the cameraman, PR (Peddapalli Rohit) is the music director and JP is the editor for this movie. Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues for this film. More details about this movie will be announced soon.

Kasi Vishwanath, Totapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.