Suryapet Junction completes post-production works

'Suryapet Junction' has completed post-production formalities. An item song from the movie, titled 'Matching Matching', is out along with the first look/motion poster. Starring Eshwar and Naina Sarvar as the protagonists, the film is an entertainer.

"Already, the item song is a hit with the listeners. Soon, we are going to release a college campus song," the makers said.

The makers are planning to submit their movie to the CBFC for censor formalities soon. The film will be released in theatres at the end of April.

A contest has been floated by the makers. The winner will be given Rs 1 lakh at the pre-release event of the film to be held later this month. Ten others will be given Rs 10,000 each, while ten more will be given another Rs 5,000 each. The contest is open till April 25.

Abhimanyu Singh, Chammak Chandra, Lakshman and Basha are playing different roles.