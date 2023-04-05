Viral: Shocking Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from NMACC Goes Viral

Apr 05, 2023, 12:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Mumbai: Over the past couple of days, the internet was filled with the lovely pics from Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch in Mumbai. The pics from the starry night of the launching ceremony were all over the place. From the flood of NMACC moments, a video clip emerged on social media in which Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan are reportedly having an argument. 

The internet was quick to read between the frames and started commenting on the viral video clip. Some users have called the actor an ‘abusive husband’ while others said he is a ‘woman abuser’. 

What do you think the pretty couple is discussing or arguing at the party? Do let us know in the comments box.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Out 


Read More:

Tags: 
Shah Rukh Khan
gauri khan
viral video
NMACC
Advertisement
Back to Top