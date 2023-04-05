Viral: Shocking Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from NMACC Goes Viral

Mumbai: Over the past couple of days, the internet was filled with the lovely pics from Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch in Mumbai. The pics from the starry night of the launching ceremony were all over the place. From the flood of NMACC moments, a video clip emerged on social media in which Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan are reportedly having an argument.

The internet was quick to read between the frames and started commenting on the viral video clip. Some users have called the actor an ‘abusive husband’ while others said he is a ‘woman abuser’.

What do you think the pretty couple is discussing or arguing at the party? Do let us know in the comments box.

"Gentleman" and drunk #ShahRukhKhan shouting at his wife #gauriKhan at #NMACCGala. She is begging him to not create nuances and he is about to hit her. Nobody knows what he does with her in mannat as she looks here his slave. pic.twitter.com/4ZpVKwHBqW — ∫a〽️ir (@stanRadhe) April 3, 2023

