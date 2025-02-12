Kichcha Sudeep's Max to Premiere on TV Before OTT Release: When and Where to watch!

Kichcha Sudeep's blockbuster Max will be making its world television premiere on February 15, a move that has struck almost everyone dumb, coming before the much-anticipated OTT release. The decision has left moviegoers wondering what led the film's producers to put the TV premiere ahead of the digital release.

The Max, featuring Vijay Karthikeyan as director, gained wide acceptance for its high-octane action sequence and proved to be successful at the box office. The film, which is filled with substantial roles for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and others, has been produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and had the music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Max will be telecast on Zee Kannada Channel from 7:30 PM on February 15. While the date for the OTT release is vague, this option has spurred heavy speculation among film fans. Are we going to see a slew of such releases spread across a massive TV premiere instead of a digital release?

Potentially this play may create a whole new image on the TRP scale. A similar move was made by Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam when the television premiere preceded its OTT release. We'll wait and see if this trend will grow stronger while the cinema milieu takes shape in newer forms.

So don't forget to mark out February 15, The World TV Premiere of Max on Zee Kannada channel at 07:30 PM.

